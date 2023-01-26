NBA on TNT Preview: Two potent matchups (including Knicks!) are slated for Thursday Night

Thursday’s TNT doubleheader is less than 24 hours away, so time remains for you to arrange your snack plate. There are two excellent games on the docket with New York Knicks (26-23) facing off with the Boston Celtics (35-14), and then the Dallas Mavericks (25-24) taking on the Phoenix Suns (25-24).

It's always nice when my Knickerbockers get national attention. Too bad the odds are so lopsided.

Game One Details

Fixture: New York Knicks (26-23) at Boston Celtics (35-14)

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 26, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, TNT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Meh.

In TNT’s first game of the night, the New York Knicks are in Boston to face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.

This will be the second time the two teams meet this season. The Knicks barely put up a fight against the Celtics, 133 to 118, on November 5. In that one, Jaylen Brown scored 30 points for the Beantown Boys, and Julius Randle topped New York with 29. Over his last ten games, Brown has averaged 26.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists.

Averaging 31 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists, Tatum rates as the league’s third best scorer. Boston has the NBA’s best record and tops the Eastern conference, against who they have gone 20-10. The Knicks fought off the Cavs on Tuesday to break a four-game slide. They are a weaker team without Mitchell Robinson (thumb surgery), but still sit in seventh place, just a shade behind Miami.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celts -8

Knicks ML: +280

Game Two Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks (25-24) at Phoenix Suns (25-24).

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 26, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, TNT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

I can’t be bothered to check the stats, but it sure seems that the Mavs, Suns, and Warriors are on TNT every week. Here we have two Turner darlings in one contest. Luka Doncic had a double-double with 41 points and 15 rebounds in a losing effort against the Wizards yesterday. He’s a lone cowboy in Dallas, though, and gets little support from his partners. The Mavs are trending downward, having gone 3-7 over their last ten. On the other hand, the Suns are riding a four game win streak.

When these two teams last met in December, Dallas won 130-111. If I were betting this one, though, I’d pick Phoenix to extend their string of victories to five.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -1

Mavs ML: -105

