NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks reportedly offered multiple first-round picks for OG Anunoby in December

The New York Knicks probably need to upgrade their roster if they want to compete for a playoff spot in the rugged Eastern Conference. One name that is constantly bandied about in trade rumors in Toronto Raptors wing OG Anunoby. He’s one of the league’s top perimeter defenders and a pretty good offensive player averaging 17.3 points per game. He won’t come cheap.

And the Knicks are interested in acquiring his services...or at least, they were. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks made an offer for Anunoby in December, before the eight-game winning streak that vaulted them back into playoff contention. And they were willing to pay a pretty hefty price. Per Begley:

Also worth noting: in their conversation about Anunoby prior to the winning streak, New York was comfortable offering multiple first-round picks for Anunoby. I don’t think these talks were at an advanced stage at that point. But all of the above strongly suggests that team decision-makers have, so far, focused on improving the roster for at the Feb. 9 trade deadline.

Of course, this doesn’t tell you what kind of first-rounders the Knicks were offering up. They have a bevy of protected firsts from other teams, as well as their own picks. Were they willing to throw in an unprotected first or two? That would be a mistake, in my opinion.

What say you, Knicks fans? How much would you give up to get Anunoby in the orange and blue? Sound off in the comments.