Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT): Scenes from being on the right side of a rollercoaster game

The Knicks have been on the wrong side of these games so much this season. We’ve heard this story over and over again — New York fights in the first half behind a strong Julius Randle performance to stay in the game after a strong Boston start...

JULIUS RANDLE IS COOKING‼️ pic.twitter.com/Lp30wMF5TE — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

Isaiah Hartenstein finished the first quarter with a rebound and outlet pass to R.J. Barrett who swooped in for two at the end of the frame.

Hartenstein with the board and the dime to RJ to sneak in a dunk before the end of the first pic.twitter.com/uCWIbpXFyI — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

The Knicks take some momentum behind a huge Quentin Grimes dunk and some great plays from Immanuel Quickley.

QUENTIN GRIMES POSTER pic.twitter.com/ZiXI275l2B — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY HUMAN MICROWAVE pic.twitter.com/obe1Hhldqu — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

Brunson and Randle continued to dominate in the third quarter capped off by a Jalen jumper and Randle rack attack.

Jalen Brunson is an absolute bucket pic.twitter.com/A45PXvtpC0 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

WHAT A DUNK BY RANDLE pic.twitter.com/yfnQRbFKIV — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

In the fourth quarter, it looked like the Knicks had some breathing room after this Randle shot went down.

Julius with the HUGE rebound and bucket to keep the Celtics at bay pic.twitter.com/IZTunseSLc — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

But we all know it’s never that simple with the Knicks. Boston came back in the final minutes and sent the game to overtime. Knicks fans had THAT feeling again.

every single game pic.twitter.com/YdoUTCpgxc — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

Game. set. match. Boston. Right? (Record scratch!)

RJ BARRETT FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/yWDzFK6KGv — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

Barrett makes a huge shot late in the fourth to give the Knicks lead and would hit some huge free throws have Jalen Brown faltered at the line late.

The Knicks needed one more play and their point guard delivered.

Jalen Brunson with the game saving block at buzzer! pic.twitter.com/tsYg3n47BH — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) January 27, 2023

This time at the end of the rollercoaster ride, the Knicks were on the right side of it. A feeling that is a new one this season, but boy does it feel good.

A statement win at the home of a rival in a classic regular season encounter. Just what the Knicks needed during this tough stretch.

Off to Brooklyn on Saturday, all smiles.