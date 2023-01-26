 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Knicks 120, Celtics 117 (OT): Scenes from being on the right side of a rollercoaster game

The Knicks took down the Celtics in an overtime thriller in Boston.

By Sean Saint Jacques
NBA: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks have been on the wrong side of these games so much this season. We’ve heard this story over and over again — New York fights in the first half behind a strong Julius Randle performance to stay in the game after a strong Boston start...

Isaiah Hartenstein finished the first quarter with a rebound and outlet pass to R.J. Barrett who swooped in for two at the end of the frame.

The Knicks take some momentum behind a huge Quentin Grimes dunk and some great plays from Immanuel Quickley.

Brunson and Randle continued to dominate in the third quarter capped off by a Jalen jumper and Randle rack attack.

In the fourth quarter, it looked like the Knicks had some breathing room after this Randle shot went down.

But we all know it’s never that simple with the Knicks. Boston came back in the final minutes and sent the game to overtime. Knicks fans had THAT feeling again.

Game. set. match. Boston. Right? (Record scratch!)

Barrett makes a huge shot late in the fourth to give the Knicks lead and would hit some huge free throws have Jalen Brown faltered at the line late.

The Knicks needed one more play and their point guard delivered.

This time at the end of the rollercoaster ride, the Knicks were on the right side of it. A feeling that is a new one this season, but boy does it feel good.

A statement win at the home of a rival in a classic regular season encounter. Just what the Knicks needed during this tough stretch.

Off to Brooklyn on Saturday, all smiles.

