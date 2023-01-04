Knicks 117, Spurs 114: Scenes from the ugliest win of the season

They can’t all be beauty pageants. Once again, the wretched San Antonio Spurs pushed the Knicks to their breaking point. Last week the Knicks folded. On Wednesday night, they nearly folded again.

What was the difference? This time, the Knicks had a healthy Jalen Brunson. Their point guard saved the day with a career-high 38 points, including a few clutch buckets late, to power them past the Spurs, 117-114.

Then again, you could also say that the Spurs lost this one as much — or more — than the Knicks won it. They had the ball down just two in the final minute, but rookie Jeremy Sochan couldn’t inbound the ball in time. New York couldn’t salt the game away thank to their recent bugaboo at the free-throw line—Evan Fournier missed one of two—but the Spurs couldn’t get a potential game-tying shot off before the buzzer. That team isn’t good, y’all.

I suppose we should just be happy with the win. My wife has COVID, and I’m on daddy duty, but Antonio will surely have some postgame content tomorrow morning. Enjoy your evening.