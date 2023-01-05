Toppin sent to the Westchester Knicks for practice

It was reported this morning that the New York Knicks sent the recently reactivated Obi Toppin to the Westchester Knicks for practice. Toppin, who has missed 13 games since suffering a right fibula fracture in the November 7th win against the Atlanta Hawks, was reactivated for last night’s contest against the Spurs but saw no action.

Many wonder what his role and minutes will look like going forward since Tom Thibodeau called Toppin’s availability “situational” yesterday. This is a bit worrying since players who Thibs labels as “situational” often get only garbage time minutes—not to mention that fans have already been displeased about Toppin’s minutes and how the coach uses him.

With RJ Barrett coming back soon, Jericho Sims providing solid minutes, and the team playing solid basketball overall, there is certainly concern that it will be a while before Toppin gets back on the court. The former Dayton Flyer will join the team as they head to Toronto for a matchup against the Raptors but his minutes and role will be something to monitor going forward.