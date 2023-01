Here is the show rundown:

-The Knicks rollercoaster of a season continues with a three-game winning streak.

-The impact on Jalen Brunson’s return.

-Obi Toppin trade rumors and injury update.

-Breaking down the Bucks-Raptors ending

-Previewing the Knicks trip to Toronto.

To follow me on Twitter click here: @SSaintj7.

To listen to this week’s podcast click here: Ep. 184 Shock Jacques Knicks Podcast.

Thanks as always for listening and stay safe!