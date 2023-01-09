Bucks 111, Knicks 107: Scenes from the usual Knicks late-game pain

The New York Knicks lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night by a score of 111 to 107. They blew a 17-point second-half lead, which we’ve all come to expect. They executed like crap down the stretch, which we’ve all come to expect. The Bucks hit like two dozen three-pointers over the last 15 minutes or so of game time, like we’ve come to expect.

What else is there to cover? Well, Isaiah Hartenstein was a big-soggy bag of dog shit. I guess we’ve come to expect that as well. The current Big 3 (Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and Immanuel Quickley) combined for many points, while the rest of the team combined for 15. Am I counting right? Was it really online 15? That doesn’t seem good.

Anyway, they played with a lot of heart against a very good team. Do you still care about that kind of shit? Personally, I do not. I’d actually like to see them win. Alas...

Recap to come.