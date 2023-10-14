Preseason Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves, October 14, 2023

The New York Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. With a nucleus of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and grandpa Mike Conley, the T’Wolves mauled the Dallas Mavericks twice this preseson. New York dispatched Boston in their first and only exhibition game.

A sore left calf sidelined Timberwolf Jaden McDaniels for their last game. If McDaniels sits again, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely be in the starting five once more.

If you're a fan of the KAT-to-NY variety, start licking your chops. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread.