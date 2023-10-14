 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Preseason Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Minnesota Timberwolves, October 14, 2023

An ANT, a KAT, and a Gobert walk into a bar. . . .

By Russell_Richardson
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks host the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. With a nucleus of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert, and grandpa Mike Conley, the T’Wolves mauled the Dallas Mavericks twice this preseson. New York dispatched Boston in their first and only exhibition game.

A sore left calf sidelined Timberwolf Jaden McDaniels for their last game. If McDaniels sits again, Nickeil Alexander-Walker will likely be in the starting five once more.

If you’re a fan of the KAT-to-NY variety, start licking your chops. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Canis Hoopus. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Don’t pull hair. Go Knicks!

