Karl-Anthony Towns and Tom Thibodeau are officially at peace with each other

If Mike Breen and Wally Szczerbiak were running out of talking points for Saturday’s second preseason game between the Knicks and the Wolves, they can now go call and thank Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Just around 24 hours ago, Bondy himself published a story headlined by Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau’s praises of Karl-Anthony Towns.

“He’s as gifted as they come,” Thibs said about his former player.

Thibs and Towns, just in case, shared the locker room in Minny. The Wolves ended up firing the coach—and president of the organization then—before the end of the 2019 season ahead of his move to the New York Knicks.

Now, just a few hours before the second game of the preseason between both ballclubs, the man doing the talk and paying his beloved coach back is the very own KAT.

Supposedly asked about the beef between him and Thibs that led to the firing of the latter by Minny, Towns said “Two men—grown men—got together and had a conversation. It was done. It was done years ago.”

So you are telling me there was never any beef, or if there was, was a brief one? We’ve lived in a dream! It was all a big lie! Or was it?

Said Thibs on Thursday: “When you look at a [big] offensive player, the skill set that [KAT] has, I think we all saw—to win the 3-point contest and stuff like that—there’s nothing he can’t do offensively.”

You hear, Mitch? Was that a subtle dig? I hope not!

Of course, there has been a whole lot of talk about a certain trio of players getting linked endless times to the Knicks in a potential mid-season trade—namely: KAT, Donovan Mitchel (yes, again), and Joel Embiid (no, not happening).

Now that Towns has put an official end to his dispute with Thibs, the fireworks have started to ramp up in intensity as the lone Wolf is the most probable player to get move before the trade deadline, let alone the end of the season.

Towns didn’t delve into the specifics of their past discussions but made clear he has got “no problems with Thibs,” as well as revealing that he “still look at Thibs as one of the best Xs and Os coaches I’ve been able to play for.”

Added KAT: “He breathes winning and I got nothing but respect for him.”

You hear Finch? Was that a subtle dig? I hope not!

Whatever the case, Bondy once more referenced “sources” telling him that Thibodeau would “welcome coaching Towns again,” to which KAT had seemingly nothing to say other than “I don’t really have time to think about that.”

I have a very strong opinion about the man who told Pat Bev “I feel when my time’s up, and I retire, and I put the shoes up... I feel like there’s going to be people who are going to say that I changed the game.”

You hear, World? Is that something you believe? Let us know below, but I for only can only hope if that ends up happening it is not in New York!