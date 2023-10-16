Media Round Up: Quickley deadline coming soon, traitor coach joins Boston staff

Today, Kristian Winfield (NY Daily News) speculated about what’s to come for Immanuel Quickley. (paywalled)

Winfield wrote that several cities–including Orlando, San Antonio, Detroit, and Utah–could be potential landing spots for IQ next summer if the Knicks fail to reach a contract extension before the October 23 deadline.

Last season, Quickley helmed the Knicks’ second unit and finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting. His value extends beyond a typical bench player, and Quickley has made it known that he expects to be an NBA starter one day.

Winfield’s article quotes Quickley as saying, “Obviously, everybody–I’m sure in any profession, you want to continue to move up your rank. [...] Whatever the team needs me to do–start, come off the bench–I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

Quickley’s contract value remains the subject of negotiation between his camp and the Knicks. He stands to make anywhere between $80 to $100 million for four to five years—or more. Winfield draws comparisons to the $135 million, five-year deal recently signed by Devin Vassell of the Spurs: “Vassell’s extension could be in the ballpark of the upper end of Quickley’s camp’s asking price, given they both took significant leaps from year two to year three.”

While Quickley is not currently a starter and is coming off the bench, his talents have drawn national attention. Many teams are following the situation; if he becomes a restricted free agent next summer, they might offer contracts that the Knicks would be reluctant to match.

Indeed, various factors, including cap space, future moves, and the looming luxury tax, will play a significant role in determining Quickley’s future in New York. Declining Evan Fournier’s salary will still leave the Knicks with $112.36 million of guaranteed money on the books for 2024-25, not including whatever they would’ve committed to IQ.

The next year, Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson may be eligible for a 30% max contract, or more if they make All-NBA. Any deal that the Knicks strike with Quickley now could affect what they’ll offer Randle, Brunson, and potentially Quentin Grimes in 2025.

Obviously, the Knicks have an important decision to make by October 23.

Meanwhile in Boston. . . . Wikipedia says, “[Benedict Arnold] fought with distinction for the American Continental Army and rose to the rank of major general before defecting to the British in 1780.”

Fought with distinction and then joined the enemy? Sounds familiar.

Jeff Van Gundy spent seven seasons in New York, guided the Knicks to the NBA Finals in 1999, and finished with a 420-248 record. Before that, he was an assistant on the Knicks’ bench for seven seasons. After coaching the Knicks and Rockets, Van Gundy worked as an ESPN analyst where he primarily counteracted the ill effects of Mark Jackson.

Van Gundy was a casualty of an ESPN housecleaning this summer. Now the Boston Celtics have hired him as a senior consultant.

Boo. Although Boston considered adding him to the sideline staff, Van Gundy wound up accepting the consulting position. From there he will offer his experience to the coaching staff and front office. Van Gundy will operate in ‘basketball operations’ and split his time between Boston and the Celtics’ G-League affiliate in Maine.

The 61-year-old has been involved in international coaching and served as a head coach during the 2017 FIBA tournament. He was an assistant coach for US Men’s Basketball in the 2019 FIBA tourney and the 2020 Summer Olympics, where he worked directly with Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Current Knicks’ coach Tom Thibodeau served as an assistant under Van Gundy during their time with the Knicks from 1996 to 2003 and later with the Rockets from 2003 to 2007. Thibs called the hiring “Disgusting.”

Kick rocks, Van Gundy!