Where does Miles McBride fit?

Heading into his third season with the New York Knicks, Miles McBride once again has an undefined role on the team.

The 23-year-old is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him play in 64 regular season games, averaging around 12 minutes a contest. McBride is a guy who has seemed to fall behind in the depth chart, and the addition of Donte DiVincenzo this offseason doesn’t help.

New York selected McBride with the 36th pick in the 2021 NBA draft. Since then, he has gone on to play 104 games in his two seasons with the Knicks. He’s made a few short stints with the G-League Westchester Knicks. In his rookie season, McBride appeared in six games, averaging 28 points and 11 assists. Last season, he played in one game, scoring 28 points on 8/13 shooting and contributed eight rebounds and seven assists.

For the regular Knicks, McBride only played above 15 minutes on 16 occasions in the 2022-23 season. He has shown flashes of being a feisty player on the court, and his impact was felt. In the 16 games he played at least 15+ minutes, he was an absurd +160. His plus-minus on-court per 100 possessions was +5.5. According to basketball reference, McBride would’ve averaged 10.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per 36 minutes.

Preseason game vs Timberwolves:

Miles McBride had himself a great fourth quarter in the Knick’s second preseason game. The third-year guard shot 6-of-6 from the floor and 4-of-4 from downtown in the final frame, finishing with 16 points in 11 minutes. His three-point shooting has been horrendous in his career, so this was an encouraging sign.

He’s a player that should get more time. The Knicks just have to figure out where that time is coming from on a crowded guard team.

With his tenacious defense and energy, McBride seems like a guy coach Tom Thibodeau would love. He is also very quick and could be a problem for opposing teams when running the floor on fast breaks.

McBride will get two more chances to impress in preseason before the Knicks open their regular season against the Boston Celtics on October 25th.

