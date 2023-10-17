Preseason Game Thread: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics, October 17, 2023

The Knicks will face the Boston Celtics at TD Garden tonight at 7:30 p.m.

New York beat Boston once already this preseason, 114-107. None of the important Celtics suited up for that contest. For tonight’s rematch, the full complement of green beans should take the floor—and this time it’s the Knicks who will be resting starters. Stefan Bondy reports that Thibs will roll out a lineup of Deuce McBride, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes, Jericho Sims, and Mitchell Robinson.

Different outcome, perhaps?

Fournier fifty burger coming in hot! Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Celtics Blog. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. No biting. Go Knicks!