Preseason Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Washington Wizards, October 18, 2023

The Knicks (1-2) are back to Madison Square Garden after last night’s loss to Boston. Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Josh Hart all stayed home in NYC, but Quentin Grimes and Deuce McBride capitalized on their opportunities in the loss.

The full squad should be ready to go tonight against the Washington Wizards (1-0). For Washington, Bilal Coulibaly will be a player to watch. The rookie 6’6”, 200 lb guard small forward was drafted seventh by the Pacers and promptly included in the three-team trade that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns. In Washington’s previous game against the Hornets, Coulibaly scored 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, two threes, five boards, four steals, a block, and an assist. Their fans seem pretty high on him.

Stefan Bondy reports that Immanuel Quickley is “nicked up” and will rest tonight.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG TV.