Knicks, Mark Jackson working towards broadcasting deal

It has been reported by Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that the New York Knicks and broadcaster Mark Jackson are looking to team up.

The 58-year-old Jackson, whose tenure of 15 years at ESPN recently ended, could be back in the booth with his long-time play-by-play partner Mike Breen. If it were to happen, it would be for Knicks games, not national ESPN/ABC broadcasts.

Mark Jackson could fill in some games this season for the 78-year-old long-time commentator Walt Frazier to cut back on Frazier's travel. Jackson could also be a natural fit given his chemistry with Breen and his history with the Knicks.

The Knicks drafted Mark Jackson with the 18th pick in the 1987 NBA draft. Jackson played five seasons in New York where he won the Rookie of the Year award and made the only All-Star team of his career in his second season. After stints with other teams, Jackson returned to the Knicks for the second half of the 2000-01 season and played all 82 games in 2001-02. He retired at 38 years old after the 2003-04 season.

