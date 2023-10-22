The Knicks have finalized their 2024 roster!

Update (Sunday, 10:30 p.m. ET): The Knicks are reportedly re-signing Duane Washington to a two-way deal, according to Ian Begley of SNY. That transaction brings the number of players under contract to 15 and fills the three two-way spots. The 2024 Knicks roster is now completed!

If you don’t have a clue about what the hell went on yesterday, don’t feel bad about yourself. It took us a bunch of reads and re-reads, checks and re-checks of every single transaction made by the New York Knicks on Saturday to get a solid understanding of where the roster stands now, but we think we’ve finally gotten there.

Judging by the evaluations of the never-ending reports getting released throughout the day, it looks like the Knicks have settled on their final 15-man roster for the 2023/24 season.

The final deadline for submitting the actual, final, set-in-stone squad ahead of the new regular season will come tomorrow Monday, Oct. 23, at 5:00 p.m. ET. That said, many teams were quick to finalize their rosters on Saturday as that day marked the final date on which franchises could waive players on non-guaranteed contracts without having to pay any of their salaries.

Monday will also bring the deadline for players under rookie-scale deals to sign an extension—including your Sixth Man of the Year (yes, I said it) Immanuel Quickley. More on him tomorrow.

For now, however, we can say the Knicks have pretty much wrapped up their roster-decision business.

Here’s a timeline of what took place yesterday so you don’t get lost in the transaction wire, and how the NYK look entering the fresh season.

Those moves followed earlier transactions involving the release of Nathan Knight and Jaylen Martin earlier this week.

After those signings and releases, here are your 2024 New York Knicks as things stand on Sunday, Oct. 22, without much more to do other than adding a warm body to the reserve/two-way mob and using him in G League games at Westchester. Players are split into G/W/B and listed by increasing height.

12-Man Rotation

Guards: Miles McBride, Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Donte DiVincenzo, Quentin Grimes

Wings: Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Evan Fournier, Julius Randle

Bigs: Jericho Sims, Isaiah Hartenstein, Mitchell Robinson

15-Man Roster Fillers

Ryan Arcidiacono (G), DaQuan Jeffries (G), Dylan Windler (F)

3 Two-way Players

Charlie Brown Jr. (G), Jacob Toppin (F), Duane Washington Jr. (G)

So, there you have it. The Knicks still have one open spot in their two-way unit following the addition of Brown and Toppin to the group on Saturday.

It’s also worth noting that both Arcidiacono and Jeffries are signed to non-guaranteed deals, although both of them should retain their roster spot considering Tom Thibodeau simply loves them. It’s fair to assume they will make the team come deadline day tomorrow.

Arcidiacono got 15 minutes against the Celtics on Tuesday and has appeared in 21 games with the Knicks in the past two seasons. Jeffries featured in three of the four preseason games played earlier this month and he has appeared in 47 regular-season games throughout his career.