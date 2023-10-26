NBA All-Star Game will be East vs West again

This week, the NBA announced changes for the 2024 All-Star Game. Most notably, this year’s format will return to the traditional Eastern Conference versus Western Conference contest. The league also saw fit to abandon the recent captains-pick-teams format. Furthermore, the Elam ending is out, and the game will have four standard, 12-minute quarters. Teams will still compete in each quarter to benefit a charity, and the captains will be chosen based on who has the highest fan votes in their respective conferences.

This year’s All-Star game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 18, 2024. That’s where Obi Toppin plays now. As for the weekend’s other festivities, the All-Star Saturday Night, featuring the Three-Point Competition and Slam Dunk Contest, will occur at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Who will represent the New York Knicks at this year’s All-Star Weekend? Julius Randle has gone twice and will likely go again. As a guard, Jalen Brunson is up against tough ballot competition, but a career-best season, playoff heroics, and FIBA participation have surely improved his chances for consideration.

Immanuel Quickley received plenty of national attention recently, when writers, content creators, and lesser demons used his contract extension negotiations as story fodder. Consequently, that exposure, plus coming in second for the 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year, will generate some All-Star votes for Quick. And if he keeps playing as well as he did on opening night against the Boston Celtics, sensible fans will be hard-pressed not to vote for our second-unit spitfire.

New York City is the most populated city in the United States, yet every year we struggle to gather enough votes for our team. Here’s the pertinent info: voting will open on December 20, 2023 and end on January 21, 2024; anyone with an NBA ID may submit one ballot at NBA.com/vote and the NBA App everyday during that period; and triple voting days will be:

December 25

January 1

January 6

January 13

January 16

January 20

Set a reminder! Vote Knicks!