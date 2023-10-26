Knicks DiVincenzo fined for flopping vs Celtics

The New York Knicks’ Donte DiVincenzo is the first NBA player to be penalized under the league’s new anti-flopping rules.

The reserve combo guard received a $2,000 fine for a play in the second quarter of the Knicks’ opening night loss to the Boston Celtics. DiVincenzo appeared to flop after contact with Jaylen Brown and staggered out of bounds, yet received no foul call, nor a high five from Spike Lee.

Players whistled for flopping during a game will receive a technical foul. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson received such techs in Wednesday’s game. However, if the flop is missed and detected after the contest has concluded, a fine will be assessed.

The rule, approved by the Board of Governors, penalizes players for flopping with a fine. The intention is to deter players from flopping by hitting them in the wallet. We covered it here. The rule is being trialed on a one-year trial basis. If the rule is nixed after the season, Donte won’t get a refund.

DiVincenzo, who signed with New York this past offseason, had a quiet first game with the Knicks. He posted zero points while contributing three rebounds, two assists, and one dramatic, finable performance. The Knicks play again on Friday night in Atlanta. Will Donte dare to flop again?