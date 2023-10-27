Game Thread: Knicks at Hawks, October 27, 2023

Tonight the New York Knicks (0-1) will visit the State Farm Arena to pluck and fry the Atlanta Hawks (presumably).

The Hawks (0-1) hope to rebound after losing to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Playoffs. Trae Young and Dejounte Murray continue to command their backcourt, while De’Andre Hunter, Saddiq Bey, and Clint Capela round out their starting squad. This season, the Hawks are expected to return to the playoffs but seeded toward the bottom again. Atlanta will also have their first full season under coach Quin Snyder, now with more Vitalis.

So bring on the birds! Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.