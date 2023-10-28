Sixers not impressed by Knicks’ reported package for Embiid

Over the last few years, it has become increasingly obvious that reporters cannot go more than a couple of weeks without linking the Knicks to a star. Be it Damian Lillard, Zach LaVine, James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Karl-Anthony Towns, we’ve seen it all. And because of that, none of us were surprised when there were reports swirling around that New York would prioritize acquiring Sixers’ superstar, Joel Embiid when the chance arose. The rumor was that Leon Rose and co. would be willing to give up three key players including Julius Randle, RJ Barrett, and Mitchell Robinson, and multiple first-round picks to entice Philadelphia to part ways with the reigning MVP.

The New York Knicks are willing to offer a package that includes three key players, with Julius Randle, R.J. Barrett, Evan Fournier and Mitchell Robinson all available in exchange for Joel Embiid, according to sources. A trio from that group would be paired with two or three… — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) October 24, 2023

But according to SNY’s Ian Begley, the 76ers didn’t take the offer seriously. And quite frankly, they really shouldn’t. The Sixers, despite the messy James Harden situation, are still in a very good position and should not be panicking or looking to make too many changes. Additionally, netting the Knicks’ key players and a couple picks doesn’t put them any closer to a title and their route to rebuilding wouldn’t necessarily be a quick or easy one either.

A few notes on the Knicks, Sixers, Joel Embiid, NYK reported trade package & more here: https://t.co/YeGyW0EwKy — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) October 27, 2023

Superstars of Embiid’s caliber very rarely get traded in October or November, and simply put, the Sixers, at least at this moment, have very little, if any, reasons to trade away the face of their franchise. And unless the team gets off to a historically bad start, that likely won’t be changing until next offseason at the earliest.