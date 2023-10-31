Game Thread: Knicks at Cavaliers, October 31, 2023

Tonight our heroes travel to Cleveland for a Halloween matchup with Donovan Mitchell (presumably) and the Cavaliers. Each conference rival has won one out of three games.

This is the first game of a back-to-back, with game two happening tomorrow at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks beat the Cavs in the first round of last season’s playoffs, four games to one. The Cavs are still bitter about it. This past offseason, they brought in Max Strus and Georges Niang to aid in their efforts to topple the Knicks. Tonight, however, Cleveland will be without Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen—and Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is a game-time decision.

Which team will turn into a pumpkin? Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG and TNT. This is your game thread. This is Fear the Sword.