Preseason Game Thread: New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics, October 9, 2023

On Monday, the New York Knicks play their first preseason tilt when they host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics. The Celtics beat an Embiid-less Philly yesterday, 114-106. They were led by 19 points from Jaylen Brown, 17 from Kristaps Porziņģis, and clutch shooting by Payton “Just Got Paid” Pritchard.

Andrew Polaniecki has your preview here.

Stefan Bondy reports, “Josh Hart and Ryan Arcidiacono are out tonight. Healthy but sitting.” The remaining Knicks should have little trouble dispatching the Bostonians, however. According to Ian Begley, “Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, [and] Derrick White are out.”

Set the Knicksmobile to cruise control. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Celtics Blog.