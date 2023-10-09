Player Preview: Quentin Grimes’ important third year

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes enters the 2023-24 NBA season coming off an encouraging second year in the league. The 23-year-old averaged 11.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

Grimes was hurt at the start of last season, but when he got his feet back, he stuck in that starting spot all season. He played in 71 games and started 66, playing around 30 minutes per game. This increased from the 17 minutes per game he saw in his rookie year where he played 46 games and started six.

Percentages up:

For Grimes, playing more minutes meant increased shot attempts. Many younger players can struggle with percentages as they try to learn where they are comfortable on the court. Grimes increased his field goal attempts from 5.1 in his rookie year to 8.5 in his second year and raised his percentage from 40% to 46%. From downtown, he shot 38.6 percent, up from 38.1 percent, and took 218 more three-pointers in his second year. Foul shooting wasn’t too shabby but it definitely is something he can improve on. Last season, he hit 78-of-98 attempts which equated to a little under 80%. It would be nice to see Grimes hit at least that 80% number on 100+ attempts this season. As a team, the Knicks finished 22nd in the regular season in free throw percentage.

More than a shooter:

What is intriguing about Quentin Grimes is the potential he has as a complete player. The Knicks typically used him as their primary on-ball defender on the opposing team’s best guards last season. At 6’5”, Grimes has good size and reach and picked up 47 steals last season. He raised his defensive win shares from +0.9 to +1.6, showing his key defensive impact on the Knicks last season. Quentin is a willing passer and chipped in with 150 assists last season. There were 15 different occasions he had at least four assists in a regular season game.

Grimes shot 70% on shot attempts less than five feet and the hope is that he keeps progressing as an inside scorer. He was very good at cutting to the basket and averaged 3.4 points in the paint. The Knicks like to set Grimes up in the corners and have him use the baseline. The more he becomes a threat at cutting, the more defenses will have to pay attention to him which will open lanes for his teammates. New York should also look to free Grimes up in his trusty left corner where he shot over 48% from three.

Crowded backcourt:

Grimes should listed as the Knicks starting shooting guard to start the season. He did not have a great 2023 playoffs but was dealing with injuries throughout both series. Now back, healthy, and refocused, Grimes will be competing for playing times with teammates Jalen Brunson, Immanuel Quickley, Josh Hart, Donte DiVincenzo, and Miles McBride. McBride has gotten fewer minutes than the others, but the 23-year-old looks hungry every time he’s on the court. Quickley, DiVincenzo, and especially Hart have all averaged 20+ minutes per game in recent seasons and will all expect to play. I can see coach Tom Thibodeau sticking to hot hands to close games with his options.

Hopefully, this group all pushes each other to be better rather than resents one another for the playing time they feel they should be getting.

Outlook:

It should be an exciting third season for Quentin Grimes, and he has been putting work in this offseason. Grimes was a member of the US Select Team that helped the main team prepare for the FIBA World Cup this summer. He also has been working out with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Redick spoke highly of the Knicks’ shooting guard following workouts:

JJ Redick on IG: “Fun day back in the gym w/ Quentin Grimes. Q is an easy guy to coach. Worked today on shot & footwork variability, creating space with cuts and one dribbles, and being an athlete when spotting up. Excited to see this guy play this season” pic.twitter.com/oXZQSVETxA — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) October 1, 2023

Learning from one of the best to ever do it can never hurt.

Follow Josh on Twitter for more Knicks news and stories.