Game Thread: Knicks vs Cavaliers, November 1, 2023

After a three-game road trip, the New York Knicks (2-2) return home to play the team they beat last night, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3).

The Halloween victory was sweet, if unconvincing. On both offense and defense, the Knicks displayed more competency than shown in their previous New Orleans debacle. Yet, still they had stretches of carelessness and scorelessness, and Cleveland was far from full strength. The Ohio Players rested three injured guys, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Caris LeVert, and their brightest star, Donovan Mitchell nursed a sore hamstring. New York won by 18 points but let Cleveland hang around and didn’t stamp the victory until midway through the final frame. Tightening up last night’s weaknesses and dominating from buzzer to buzzer this evening would will surely give the ‘Bockers positive momentum for their first In-Season Tourney tilt in Milwaukee on Friday.

By my count, RJ Barrett is 16 shy of 5,000 points. He is experiencing knee soreness, though, and will be a game-time decision. Prepare the confetti cannon just in case. . . . Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Fear the Sword. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to humankind. And go Knicks!