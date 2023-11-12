 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game Thread: Knicks vs Hornets, November 12, 2023

Beware the matinee . . . Knicks went 3-7 in games that started before 5pm last season.

By Russell_Richardson
New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Good morning, Knicks fans! It’s a noon matinee today, when the New York Knicks (4-4) defend home court against the Charlotte Hornets (2-5).

On Friday night, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball led the Stingers in a comeback against the Wizards for their second win of the season. The Knicks are riding their first win-streak of the campaign with two straight.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG and ESPN.

