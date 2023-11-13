Game Thread: Knicks at Celtics, November 13, 2023

Tonight, the Knicks (5-4) arrive in Boston on a three-game win streak. The sorry shooting that started their season has boomeranged. Over their victorious run, New York hit 46 of 109 three point attempts, or 42%, while maintaining a 109 defensive rating. Cool heads promised that once their offense caught up with New York’s defense, they’d be tough to beat. Against their last three opponents (Clippers, Spurs, Hornets), they were.

The Celtics (7-2) have won two straight (Nets, Raptors) after their only two losses this season. They hold the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Harden-Free, Drama-Free Philadelphia 76ers. No slouches on defense, either, Boston rates second in that department and they hold the very best Net Rating of all thirty teams.

Dunno about you lot, but this feels like a Playoff game. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG Network. This is your game thread. This is CelticsBlog. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another, but don’t get too handsy. And go Knickerbockers!