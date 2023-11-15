Game Thread: Knicks at Hawks, November 15, 2023

Tonight, the New York Knicks (5-5) travel to State Farm Arena to battle the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) for the second time this season. The Knicks beat the Atlanta Hawks in that first matchup, their second of the season, to the tune of 126-120.

After having their three-game streak snapped, New York finds itself with a 5-5 record after 10 games. Given the difficulty of their schedule, that’s respectable. Stefan Bondy reported that RJ Barrett will miss his second straight game due to migraine, so look for Josh Hart to replace him in the starting line-up.

Tonight’s game should be a hard-fought but well-earned bounce-back win for the Knicks. Tip off is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG Network. This is your game thread. This is Peach Tree Hoops. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another, but don’t share from your plate. And go Knickerbockers!