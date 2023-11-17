Game Thread: Knicks at Wizards, November 17, 2023

The Knicks (6-5) continue their five-game road trip with a stop tonight in Washington to battle the Wizards (2-9). Prepare for the funky court because it’s an in-season tournament game.

The Jordan Poole era in the nation’s capital hasn’t gone great (the linked article made me chuckle). Compared to the other 30 teams, the ’Zards rank eighth in points per game and first in pace, but 28th in points surrendered, 22nd for offense, and 26th for defense. Kyle Kuzma, Poole, and Deni Avdija lead the team with a combined average of approximately 53 points per game. Tyus Jones (PG) and Daniel Gafford (C) round out the starting line-up.

As of this writing, RJ Barrett (migraine) and Quentin Grimes (bruised hand) are listed as questionable. UPDATE: Donte DiVincenzo will start in place of Grimes, Josh Hart for RJ.

One cool thing about a Wizards game is that there's usually room in the stands to hang a hammock. Tip off is 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG Network. This is Bullets Forever. Break their wands, Knicks!