Game Thread: Knicks at Hornets, November 18, 2023

In the fourth of a five-game road trip, the New York Knicks (7-5) jet to Charlotte this evening to face the Hornets (3-7).

Last Sunday, the Knicks flattened deez beez 129-107, winning all four quarters of the lopsided victory. This evening’s game is the second of a back-to-back for both teams; the Hornets lost to the visiting Bucks, and the Knicks won in D.C. Just for fun, Thibs should give Jalen Brunson a breather and let Deuce McBride play the game of his life. Won’t happen, but fun to imagine.

Tip off is 6:00 p.m. EST on MSG Network.