Game Preview: Knicks at Hornets, November 18, 2023

The New York Knicks’ (7-5) five-game road trek continues this evening with a stop in Charlotte to face the Hornets (3-8). Both teams will play the second of a back-to-back. Last night, Charlotte lost to the visiting Bucks, while the Knicks took care of business in the nation’s capital.

In their previous regular season meeting (last Sunday), the Knicks beat Charlotte in every quarter of their 129-107 victory. The Hornets played without starter Terry Rozier, who appears to be unavailable still. They were also without forward Miles Bridges, who missed 583 days due to suspensions related to domestic violence. He returned to the court last night. I don’t even know how to write about this person . . . thankfully, others have.

Against the Bucks, Ball scored 37 points and Bridges contributed 17. Tonight, Charlotte’s projected starters are LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, and Mark Williams, with Bridges subbing from the bench (he logged 33 minutes last night). For the Knicks, expect to see Jalen Brunson, Donte DiVincenzo, RJ Barrett (c’mon back RJ), Julius Randle, and Mitchell Robinson.

Prediction

My wife is away on a retreat this weekend, and I’m going adventuring with my kids. Let’s keep this short and sweet. Bridges or not, the opponent is still the lowly Hornets (and character-wise, even lowlier with him). The Knicks outmatch and outclass Charlotte up and down the roster. New York will toy with their food for stretches, but ultimately devour them by 12.

Game Details:

Who: New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

When: 6 pm EST, Saturday, Nov. 18

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

Watch: MSG Network

