 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Congratulations to NBA (and P&T) Player of Week, Jalen Brunson

That’s my quarterback.

By Russell_Richardson
/ new
New York Knicks v Charlotte Hornets Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Doff your cap to the New York Knicks’ Jalen Brunson for earning his second NBA Player of the Week honors. The NBA announced the recipients from each conference on Monday. Jalen took the title for the East; De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings was chosen from the West.

Also notable: Knicks’ teammate Julius Randle was a runner-up for the award.

The Knicks (8-5) have played a difficult schedule through the early part of this season. Last week was a perfect example: After starting on Sunday at home against Charlotte, the Knicks played the next night in Boston, Wednesday in Atlanta, Friday in Washington, and Saturday in Charlotte for a rematch. That’s two back-to-backs to bookend the week.

Over that span, the Knicks went 4-1, largely due to the consistently stellar play of Brunson. In his last five games, Jalen averaged 26.8 points, 5.4 assists, and three rebounds while shooting 49% from the field and . . . wait for it . . . 54% from beyond the arc. And he scored back-to-back 32 point games in the most recent back-to-back.

These kind of honors aren’t new for New York’s top point guard. Not only was he Player of the Week once before (Jan 16, 2023), but he was also the NBA’s Player of the Month for February 2023.

Don’t shed any tears for Julius, either. He was twice decorated as the Player of the Week (April 19, 2021; March 6, 2023) and also Player of the Month, back in April 2021. Given how Julius is bringing it all together lately, it’s a foregone conclusion that another POTW nod is just around the corner.

For now, however, we bask in the glory of Brunson. Congratulations, Jalen! Now go trounce the T’Wolves!

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...