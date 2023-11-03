Game Thread: Knicks at Bucks, November 3, 2023

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) were whomped by the Toronto Raptors, 130-111, while the New York Knicks (2-3) failed miserably to the the Cleveland Cavaliers, 95-89. Hoping to reverse their fortunes, the two teams will meet tonight in the first game of the NBA’s first-ever In-Season Tournament. Come, witness history!

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed Thursday’s practice but will be available tonight. Khris Middleton will be on hand, too, but remains under minutes restriction while re-conditioning after off-season knee surgery. RJ Barrett is day-to-day with a sore knee and has been ruled out for tonight.

Will the Knicks escape the dreaded East Group B? Will Julius be less turtle-like? Let’s find out. Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG and ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Brew Hoop. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Kind please be you to each other. And go Knicks!