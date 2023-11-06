Game Thread: Knicks vs Clippers, November 6, 2023

Tonight, the Los Angeles Clippers (3-2) are set to debut their new starting line-up: Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac. Tallied up, that group has 32 All-Star appearances, 27 All-NBA selections, two NBA MVP awards, and almost 160 years. The Clips last played on Wednesday, in an overtime loss to the Lakers. Two nights from now, they’ll face the Brooklyn Nets. But tonight’s foe? The rim-rattling New York Knickerbockers (2-4)!

The Clippers are favored to win tonight, for good reason. Yet, this is just the kind of game that the Knicks will rally to win, thereby encouraging and confusing the fanbase. We’ll say afterward, “Are they good?” “They should be good.” “Are they really that good?” And then New York will lose a blowout to Charlotte, and the whole lot of them will be bums again. So it goes.

RJ Barrett should be back in action, which should inject more offense into the starting five. Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.