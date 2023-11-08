Game Thread: Knicks vs Spurs, November 8, 2023

Tonight, Victor Wembanyama, the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, will debut at Madison Square Garden. The 11-foot-tall Alie–er, Frenchman’s early career has displayed both rookie moments and superstar flashes, with highlights including a 38-point, 10-rebound game against the Phoenix Suns and a spectacular left-handed tomahawk dunk from the three-point line. Pretty exciting stuff from a kid who can’t legally buy alcohol for another 422 days.

Talentwise and literally, Victor stands head and shoulders above the rest of his team. Tonight he leads the San Antonio Spurs (3-4) into NYC for a match against the New York Knicks (3-4). Read Andrew Polaniecki’s preview for a deeper dive.

Mitchell Robinson versus Wemby will be like Godzilla vs. Biollante. Pop your corn! Game time is 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG and ESPN. This is your game thread. This is Pounding the Rock. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Keep hands and arms inside the vehicle and be kind to each other. Stomp Spurs, Knicks!