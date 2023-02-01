Quentin Grimes selected to play in the Rising Stars Game

Relief and honor. Those are the two words Quentin Grimes used when describing his feelings after being selected to the 2023 Jordan Rising Stars Game. The Knicks’ sophomore guard, who made it a goal of his to appear in the event, has taken some really nice steps this season and has become a crucial part of the Knicks this season. Despite coming in to the league mostly known as just a shooter, Grimes, in just 86 career games, has impressed fans with his point of attack defense and an improved handle that has helped out with his playmaking and ability to get to the rim off of closeouts. The former 25th pick is currently averaging 10.3 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 2 APG on 44.5% from the field and 35% from 3 and is among one of ten second year players to participate.

Hard work and dedication



QDot has been selected to play in the Rising Stars game pic.twitter.com/744WqZ2h9V — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) January 31, 2023

On the selection, coach Tom Thibodeau said, “great for [Grimes], great for our organization,” and added that “he’s worked really hard”. The Knicks coach seemed genuinely happy that the young guard was getting some recognition for him improvements and contributions. Grimes will become the ninth Knick to participate in the Rising Stars game joining RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Frank Ntilikina, Willy Hernangomez, Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Landry fields and Jeremy Lin. So while there is no guarantee that a Knick will be in the All-Star game, it’ll be nice to know that the team will have at least one representative during the weekend-long All-Star festivities in Utah. And hopefully the event can be another stepping stone for Grimes leading to more recognition and an even stronger second half of the season.