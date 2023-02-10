NBA on ESPN Preview: Two basketball games are slated for Friday Night

Praise Jah that all that trade business is behind us. What a boring week it’s been. If you’re ready for some real excitement, you’re in luck suckers! Friday’s ESPN doubleheader is almost upon us. There are two excellent games on the docket with the Charlotte Hornets (15-41) traveling to Boston to face the Celtics (39-16), and then it’s a trip to Smoothie King Center, where the Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) will dally with New Orleans Pelicans (29-27).

These are four professional basketball teams and both games should have competitive stretches. Expect about five hours of sports television.

Game One Details

Fixture: Charlotte Hornets (15-41) at Boston Celtics (39-16)

Date and Time: Friday, February 10, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

The Hornets are poo-pooing it up this year and currently on a six-game road skid. The Celts are a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference, but will be without Jaylen Brown who has a broken face (cue the Pixies!). This will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs. Last time they clashed, on January 16, Boston laid the hammer down, winning 130-118 behind 51 points from Jayson Tatum. On the Charlotte side, Jalen McDaniels notched 26.

Tatum is the chief Celt, especially with Brown sidelined by that broken face. This season, Tatum is averaging 30.6 points while shooting 35.3% from deep.

Confused about who will win this one?

Outcome Odds

Spread: Celtics -10

Hornets ML: +400

Game Two Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) at New Orleans Pelicans (29-27)

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 10, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Smoothie King Center, NOLA.

Hey, the Pels are on a three-game winning streak. Glad they turned their recent fortunes around. Now they’ll try to extend their happy vibes against the visiting Cavs—and the odds aren’t so bad, given that Cleveland is a sub-par road team (12-16).

This is their second squaring off of the season. When last entangled, the Cavs bean the NOLA’s 113-103, thanks to 30 from Darius Garland. For the Étouffée eaters, CJ McCollum recorded 25. The team will need strong contributions from him and Jonas Valanciunas tonight if they hope to defeat Donovan Mitchell.

Cavs win, I guess.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Cavs -2

O/U: 223

Pels ML: +110

