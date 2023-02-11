Knicks 126, Jazz 120: Scenes from Josh Hart’s Broadway arrival

The New York Knicks held off the Utah Jazz Saturday night, 126-120, in a wild one at MSG. Don’t look now, the they have won four of their last five at the Garden, raising their home record to a still-pretty-bad 15-15.

Jalen Brunson (38 points) and Julius Randle (31 points) helped pace the Knicks in terms of scoring, but the real story Saturday was the Knicks debut of recent trade acquisition Josh Hart. Brunson’s college teammate fit in seamlessly with Brunson’s new team. Check out these Hart highlights!

Josh Hart in his Knicks debut:



11 points

8 rebounds (4 offensive)

4 assists

4 steals

50/66/75 splits

70.9% TS

+6



Instant fan favorite pic.twitter.com/Er7I71gVbE — Teg (@IQfor3) February 12, 2023

He grabbed damn near every clutch rebound, but his three-point shooting was truly a revelation. Hart has struggled from beyond the arc this season, but he hit two massive triples in the fourth quarter to help keep the Jazz at bay. Randle, Brunson and the recently maligned RJ Barrett also had big threes for the Knicks.

Credit Tom Thibodeau for sticking with Hart down the stretch. Truly, this is a Thibs-type player through and through.