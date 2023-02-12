Super Bowl Sunday: Jalen Brunson is the enemy, for one night only

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. Once again, the New York Knicks will not be playing in the big game, because apparently they aren’t a part of the NFL. But that doesn’t mean Knicks fan don’t have an enemy tonight. Unfortunately, the enemy is one of our own: point guard Jalen Brunson.

Where would this team be without the on-court excellence of Brunson, our first great point guard in more than a generation? One shudders at the very thought. Off the court, however, Brunson has a dark secret: He is a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Actually, Brunson doesn’t keep it a secret. He let’s people know at pretty much every opportunity.

Jalen Brunson's parting words to the NovaNation?



"Go birds"



A very loud "E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES" chant has erupted. pic.twitter.com/D0GIRZxvcF — Tommy Godin (@tommygodinjr) February 9, 2023

Overall, this was a fun NFL season for the New York Giants, who won their first playoff game in a decade. But that fun was dashed by those dastardly Eagles, who crushed the Giants in the Divisional Round. Jalen let his pleasure be known. I love the guy, but tonight I want the Chiefs to dominate. I want him to suffer, as we suffered a few weeks back. Go Chiefs!

(Obviously, this post doesn’t apply to Jets fans. But y’all have your own problems.)