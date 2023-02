The New York Knicks take on the new-look Brooklyn Nets Monday night at the Garden. The Nets have won nine games in a row against New York, and sit ahead of us in the standings, so this would be a good time to get a W.

Game is at 7:30 on MSG. This is Nets Daily. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in this thread. Be nice to one another. Go the Knicks!