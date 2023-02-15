Derrick Rose isn’t asking Knicks for a buyout, but one is still possible

Despite rumors of potential deals, veteran guard Derrick Rose was not dealt during the trade deadline and remains a Knick. That being said, that doesn’t necessarily mean that the former MVP will stay here. Sources closes to the situation revealed that, while Rose hasn’t asked the team for one, a buyout is still possible. That being said, New York may ultimately want to keep Rose and use him as a cap filler/matcher in a potential offseason deal as previously reported.

When asked if he was content with his current situation, Rose cheerfully answered, “yeah, I mean, why? I’m looking mad on the bench or something? If I was mad or something, I wouldn’t be able to hide it. So, I would just say I’m the same.” Rose hasn’t played a single minute since December 31st but has been incredibly professional about being taken out of the lineup. Unlike some other veterans around the league, Rose, who was the youngest MVP in league history, has willingly taken on the task of being a mentor for a roster filled with youth.

Tom Thibodeau, who has coached Rose on three different teams, spoke very highly of him stating, “I always want what’s best for him. And I know he’s made a lot of sacrifices for the team.”

He went on to add, “But I think it’s great for us to have him — and not just with our point guards. He’s been a great mentor [and] a great teammate.”

Rose, if bought out, would join what would likely be a very point guard heavy and crowded buyout market which could potentially include Russell Westbrook, Reggie Jackson, John Wall, and Patrick Beverley. All this competition could decrease the likelihood that Rose finds a team this season. Whatever happens with Rose though, his time in New York seems to be coming to an end unfortunately and we can only hope that he finds a team, either this season or next, and gets back on the court.