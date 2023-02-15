NBA on ESPN Preview: Two compelling games are slated for Tuesday Night

ESPN’s NBA doubleheader is tonight, basketball fans, so time is running out for you to stock up on snacks. There are two fun games on the docket with the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) facing the Philadelphia 76ers (37-19), and then the New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) taking on Los Angeles Lakers (26-32).

These are four playoff-hopefuls and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Expect about five hours of stimulating sports television. Gamble much? Let me introduce you to my friend, DraftKings.

Game One Details

Fixture: Cleveland Cavaliers (38-22) at Philadelphia 76ers (37-19)

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 15, 2023, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

In tonight’s first match-up, the Cavaliers roll into the Wells Fargo Center to face the 76ers. The Cavs are riding high after a hard-fought 117-109 victory against the San Antonio Spurs, with Donovan Mitchell putting up 41 whoppers. This will be the second time these two teams battle this season, with the Cavs taking the last matchup 113-85 in December, led by Caris LeVert’s 22 points.

Joel Embiid has been a monster once again for the 76ers, averaging 33.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, four assists, and 1.5 blocks per game. The Robin to his Batman, James Harden has contributed 19.7 points over the last ten contests.

Lots of stars in this one, folks, with Mitchell, Embiid, and Harden. Too close to call! If pressed, I’d bet the over on the moneyline.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Sixers -2

O/U: 216.5

Cavs ML: +110

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: New Orleans Pelicans (30-28) at Los Angeles Lakers (26-32)

Date and Time: Tuesday, February 15, 2023, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA.

Next up, LeBron James and Lakers travel to NOLA to face Pelicans. James, currently seventh in the NBA, has been a scoring machine, averaging 30.2 points per game, although it sounds like a sore hoof might sideline him tonight. It’s always smart to check the injury report before placing your bets.

This will be the third time these two teams meet this season, with the Pelicans taking the last one 131-126 about ten days ago. In that game, Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 35 points; Anthony Davis scored 34 points for the Lakers.

Old man James has been on fire for the Lakers, averaging 30.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, and seven assists per game. If he sits tonight, I’ll lay a dime (yes, a real, shiny ten cent piece) on the Pels.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Lakers -3.5

O/U: 234.5

Pels ML: +140

Odds up to date as of Tuesday morning from DraftKings Sportsbook