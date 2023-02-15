Game Thread: Knicks at Hawks 02/15/23

The New York Knicks play their last game before the All-Star break tonight against the Atlanta Hawks at the Omni State Farm Arena. These are your current seventh and eighth seeds in the East, making tonight a swing game: if the Knicks win they’ll be three up in the loss column; if they lose, only one.

The game starts at 7:30 on MSG. For an alternative slice of life, check out Peach Tree Hoops. Here's hoping the Knicks close out the first "half" of the season with win #33 — something about that number just feels good. Peace.