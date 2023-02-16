 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Julius Randle to participate in the 3-point contest

By Kento Kato
NBA: New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

After it was announced that the Portland Trail Blazer’s Anfernee Simons would miss the 3-Point Contest, there were a few names that were floated around as possible replacements. For many, Julius Randle was not one of them. Regardless, to the pleasant surprise of many Knicks fans, it was reported this morning that Randle will in fact replace Simons in this weekend’s contest.

The Knicks All-Star big man is currently shooting just 33.8% from downtown on a career-high eight attempts per game, but is currently tenth in the NBA in 3’s made and fifth since November 29th. Randle may not be a top-tier shooter, but it’s still nice to see him get some recognition. Hopefully, he and Jericho Sims, who is set to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, can bring home some hardware and enjoy themselves doing so.

