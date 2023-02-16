Julius Randle to participate in the 3-point contest

After it was announced that the Portland Trail Blazer’s Anfernee Simons would miss the 3-Point Contest, there were a few names that were floated around as possible replacements. For many, Julius Randle was not one of them. Regardless, to the pleasant surprise of many Knicks fans, it was reported this morning that Randle will in fact replace Simons in this weekend’s contest.

Randle is 10th in the NBA in made threes on the season, and 5th since November 29, which is about when he started firing away on even higher volume.



Nice to see the league recognize an important part of his game and of New York’s success on offense. https://t.co/riNoe2oyxI — Jonathan Macri (@JCMacriNBA) February 16, 2023

The Knicks All-Star big man is currently shooting just 33.8% from downtown on a career-high eight attempts per game, but is currently tenth in the NBA in 3’s made and fifth since November 29th. Randle may not be a top-tier shooter, but it’s still nice to see him get some recognition. Hopefully, he and Jericho Sims, who is set to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest, can bring home some hardware and enjoy themselves doing so.