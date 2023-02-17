Full schedule for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

More than just the big game, the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT will offer a variety of events over the next three days to entertain you. New York Knicks fans will want to watch for Julius Randle in both the title game and the Three-Point Contest, Jericho Sims in the Slam Dunk Contest, and Quentin Grimes in the Rising Stars Challenge.
As of this writing, Jalen Brunson has not be subbed into one of the game’s open slots but come on, Silver, you know what’s just.
2023 NBA All-Star Schedule
FRIDAY, FEB. 17
NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN
NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET, TNT
Do you enjoy watching non-NBA stars play basketball? Lucky you. Tune in Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m. ET for the Celebrity Game and watch the likes of Albert Pujols, DK Metcalf, Janelle Monae, and Calvin Johnson attempt to dribble and shoot.
This year’s celebrity free-for-all has an added wrinkle, or Ruffle, if you will. Each team captain will be able to unlock “Ruffles Crunch Time”, which doubles point values over a two-minute period. Crazy talk, I know. Plus, the “Unlock a Legend” option is back and it allows teams to bring in an NBA player. Should be a nice way to pass the time while consuming cheese doodles at the Richardson ranch.
The 2023 #RufflesCelebGame rosters! #RufflesCelebGame: Friday, Feb. 17 on ESPN pic.twitter.com/v3MVQ7WP2q— NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023
Next up will be the Rising Stars Challenge, during which you must root for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes. He won’t be able to hear you, but he will feel your love, ya dig? Don’t let your QDot down.
The mini-tournament is comprised of four teams and three games. The first three teams will each have seven NBA players, and the fourth will roster seven G Leaguers. The coaches will be the esteemed Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry, and Deron Williams. Each game ends upon reaching a Final Target Score (semifinals go to 40, championship game goes to 25). The teams are:
Team Joakim Noah
- Josh Giddey, G, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder
- Jalen Duren, F, Detroit Pistons
- Quentin Grimes, G, New York Knicks
- Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Jeremy Sochan, F, San Antonio Spurs
- Jabari Smith Jr., F, Houston Rockets
Team Deron Williams
- Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz
- Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets
- Trey Murphy III, G, New Orleans Pelicans
- AJ Griffin, F, Atlanta Hawks
- Jalen Green, G, Houston Rockets
- Bones Hyland, G, Denver Nuggets
- Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic
Team Pau Gasol
- Jose Alvarado, G, New Orleans Pelicans
- Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic
- Jaden Ivey, G, Detroit Pistons
- Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers
- Keegan Murray, F, Sacramento Kings
- Andrew Nembhard, G, Indiana Pacers
- Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors
Team Jason Terry, G League
- Scoot Henderson, G, Ignite
- Sidy Cissoko, G, Ignite
- Mojave King, F, Ignite
- Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Memphis Hustle
- Leonard Miller, F, Ignite
- Mac McClung, G, Delaware Blue Coats
- Scotty Pippen Jr., G, South Bay Lakers
SATURDAY, FEB. 18
NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2
NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET, TNT
On Saturday, the HBCU Classic will pit Grambling State against Southern. After that will be the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest, in which Julius will participate due to Anthony Simons’ recent ankle injury. Go Julius!
The most important event of the entire weekend is, of course, the SLAM DUNK CONTEST. You gotta tune in to see if reigning champ and beloved Knickerbocker Obi Toppin will bequeath his crown to teammate Jericho Sims. Three other guys will also compete. They aren’t important.
Jericho can get his whole head above the rim!
SUNDAY, FEB. 19
74th NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)
At last, the All-Star Game. Tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. As always, it showcases the cream of the crop of the league. Both squads will play for charities; Team LeBron will represent Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah; Team Giannis will play for Raise the Future. Watch for our man Julius to play among the Eastern Conference reserves. Have fun, everybody.
