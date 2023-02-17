Full schedule for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

More than just the big game, the NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, UT will offer a variety of events over the next three days to entertain you. New York Knicks fans will want to watch for Julius Randle in both the title game and the Three-Point Contest, Jericho Sims in the Slam Dunk Contest, and Quentin Grimes in the Rising Stars Challenge.

As of this writing, Jalen Brunson has not be subbed into one of the game’s open slots but come on, Silver, you know what’s just.

2023 NBA All-Star Schedule

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 9 p.m. ET, TNT

Do you enjoy watching non-NBA stars play basketball? Lucky you. Tune in Friday, February 17th at 7 p.m. ET for the Celebrity Game and watch the likes of Albert Pujols, DK Metcalf, Janelle Monae, and Calvin Johnson attempt to dribble and shoot.

This year’s celebrity free-for-all has an added wrinkle, or Ruffle, if you will. Each team captain will be able to unlock “Ruffles Crunch Time”, which doubles point values over a two-minute period. Crazy talk, I know. Plus, the “Unlock a Legend” option is back and it allows teams to bring in an NBA player. Should be a nice way to pass the time while consuming cheese doodles at the Richardson ranch.

Next up will be the Rising Stars Challenge, during which you must root for Knicks guard Quentin Grimes. He won’t be able to hear you, but he will feel your love, ya dig? Don’t let your QDot down.

The mini-tournament is comprised of four teams and three games. The first three teams will each have seven NBA players, and the fourth will roster seven G Leaguers. The coaches will be the esteemed Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry, and Deron Williams. Each game ends upon reaching a Final Target Score (semifinals go to 40, championship game goes to 25). The teams are:

Team Joakim Noah

Josh Giddey, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Duren, F, Detroit Pistons

Quentin Grimes, G, New York Knicks

Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jeremy Sochan, F, San Antonio Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Houston Rockets

Team Deron Williams

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

Trey Murphy III, G, New Orleans Pelicans

AJ Griffin, F, Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Green, G, Houston Rockets

Bones Hyland, G, Denver Nuggets

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

Team Pau Gasol

Jose Alvarado, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, G, Detroit Pistons

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, F, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, G, Indiana Pacers

Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors

Team Jason Terry, G League

Scoot Henderson, G, Ignite

Sidy Cissoko, G, Ignite

Mojave King, F, Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Memphis Hustle

Leonard Miller, F, Ignite

Mac McClung, G, Delaware Blue Coats

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, South Bay Lakers

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 8 p.m. ET, TNT

On Saturday, the HBCU Classic will pit Grambling State against Southern. After that will be the Skills Challenge and Three-Point Contest, in which Julius will participate due to Anthony Simons’ recent ankle injury. Go Julius!

The most important event of the entire weekend is, of course, the SLAM DUNK CONTEST. You gotta tune in to see if reigning champ and beloved Knickerbocker Obi Toppin will bequeath his crown to teammate Jericho Sims. Three other guys will also compete. They aren’t important.

Jericho can get his whole head above the rim!

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

74th NBA All-Star Game, 8 p.m. ET (TNT)

At last, the All-Star Game. Tip off is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET. As always, it showcases the cream of the crop of the league. Both squads will play for charities; Team LeBron will represent Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah; Team Giannis will play for Raise the Future. Watch for our man Julius to play among the Eastern Conference reserves. Have fun, everybody.

DraftKings Odds

As of press time, DraftKings gives Team LeBron a -2 advantage and a moneyline of +110 for Team Giannis. They also have other betting opportunities, like wagering on who will be selected first. Go get some skin in the game.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.