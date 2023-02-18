Quentin Grimes dominates Rising Stars competition, is cruelly robbed of MVP award

In 1969, Jerry West was named MVP of the NBA Finals, despite the fact that his Los Angeles Lakers lost in seven games to the Boston Celtics. Why do I bring that fact up now? I’m just citing precedent that not always does an award go to a player on the winning team.

Simply put, young Knick Quentin Grimes dominated the 2023 NBA Rising Stars competition. This year the host of young players was split into four groups, with Grimes playing on a team coached by former Knick Joakim Noah. Team Noah won their first game to advance to the Final, but lost. In the two contests, Grimes scored 27 points. He dropped 13 in the first game, including the game-winner. In the final, he scored 14 of his team’s 20 points.

Quentin Grimes in the rising stars games:



27 points

3 steals

2 blocks

10/14 FG

6/10 3P



MY MVP. pic.twitter.com/x6QL7F7JxW — The Strickland (@TheStrickland) February 18, 2023

Yet the MVP award went to Pablo Prigioni wannabe Jose Alvarado of the Pelicans, who dropped a measly five points in the final. Also, the dude is like 25 years old. It was bullcrap.

You deserved better, Quentin. Let’s keep that shooting form from tonight’s game when the season starts back up next week.