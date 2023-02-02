Game Thread: Knicks vs. Heat-02/02/23

On Thursday, the New York Knicks (27-25) host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat (29-23). This is the first of four season meetings between the clubs, bub, and seeing as they’re jockeying for sixth and seventh position in the Eastern Conference, each win could be significant in the ultimate playoff picture. So win, Knicks.

Tip-off's at 7:30 p.m. EST on MSG.