 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks 106, Heat 104: Scenes from yet another wild ending at MSG

By Joe Flynn
/ new
NBA: Miami Heat at New York Knicks Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks held off the Miami Heat, 106-106, in a barn-burner at the Garden. Considering they were without starting point guard Jalen Brunson, who was out with a non-COVID illness, this was one of the most impressive wins of the year.

But it wasn’t easy. The Knicks kept building leads, but the Heat kept storming back. Julius Randle paced the Knicks in the first half, and RJ Barrett took over in the second half. RJ has to be feeling good after this one — he scored a team-high 30 points one game after being benched in the fourth quarter and OT in a loss to the Lakers.

The Knicks usually rely on iso-ball to win close games, but they tried something novel on Thursday night: late-game ball movement.

Then, they benefitted from some Miami sloppiness. Check out Isaiah Hartenstein with the defense!

Still, these are the Knicks, and some dumb decisions (not guarding the three-point line, a terrible inbounds play) allowed the Heat a chance to win the game with a three. Fortunately, Tyler Herro’s shot was off, and the Knicks walked away with the W.

Recap to come.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...