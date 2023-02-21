The Knicks are no longer linked to big-name point guards on the buyout market. It’s a great thing

The big NBA news on Monday featured a pair of famous, veteran point guards signing with new teams after agreeing to contract buyouts — Russell Westbrook signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and Patrick Beverley signed with the Chicago Bulls. What does this have to do with our New York Knicks? Absolutely nothing.

Yes, the big story right now in Knicks land is that there is no story. And I have to tell you...it feels phenomenal.

Think of it this way: Did you hear any kind of rumor in the media when either of these two big-name point guards hit the free agent market? No, you didn’t. That would have been inconceivable 12 months ago...and for most of the past 20 years or so. This franchise and rumors about washed-up free agent point guards used to go together like peanut butter and jelly. It was a reflection of the fact that the Knicks are a magnet for pageviews, but also also of just how barren their point guard position has been.

Clearly, that is no longer the case. The Knicks currently boast one of the best point guard rotations in the NBA. Starter Jalen Brunson damn well should have been an All-Star this season. His backup, Immanuel Quickley, is on the shortlist of Sixth Man of the Year candidates. They’re both great, and everyone in the league — including the media — knows it.

Just imagine how difficult it was for the content farmers these past few weeks. Russell Westbrook — former MVP, future Hall of Famer — was available on the free agent market. In previous years even a whiff of “Westbrook to the Knicks?” speculation in an article would have done huge numbers. These days, however, the idea of Westbrook — or Beverley, or any of their ilk — signing with the Knicks is so absurd, not even the thirstiest trade speculator would post it on Twitter.

We’re in a new era, folks. And it feels great.