NBA on ESPN Preview: Two first-rate matchups are slated for Friday Night

Friday’s ESPN doubleheader is tonight, folks! Time is running out to get your snack tray in order. There are two superb games on the docket, first with the Miami Heat (30-27) facing the Milwaukee Bucks (41-17), and then the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) taking on the Phoenix Suns (32-28).

These are four professional basketball teams and both games should be competitive late into their fourth quarters. Count on five hours of riveting sports television. If you love wagering on basketball, why not give DraftKings a try?

Game One Details

Fixture: Miami Heat (30-27) at Milwaukee Bucks (41-17)

Date and Time: Friday, February 24, 2022, 7:30 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Get ready for a thrilling Eastern Conference matchup between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat currently hold a 32-27 record and are in seventh place in the conference, while the Bucks sit comfortably in second place with a 41-17 record.

All eyes will be on Milwaukee’s star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been a scoring machine this season, averaging an impressive 31.8 points per game. However, his status for tonight’s game remains uncertain due to a wrist issue that limited his participation in Wednesday’s practice.

In the meantime, the Bucks have strengthened their roster with the addition of Jae Crowder, who will make his debut with the team tonight.

This is the fourth meeting between these two teams this season, with the Bucks winning the last matchup 123-115 on February 5. Antetokounmpo led the charge for Milwaukee, scoring 35 points en route to the victory. As the stage is set for another exciting showdown, we can expect both teams to leave it all on the court tonight.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Bucks -1

O/U: N/A

Heat ML: -115

Odds up to date as of Thursday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook

Game Two Details

Fixture: Oklahoma City Thunder (28-29) at Phoenix Suns (32-28).

Date and Time: Friday, October 25, 2022, 10:00 pm ET, ESPN

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

I hope you haven’t spent too much money on those tickets to the Footprint Center tonight. Looks like Kevin Durant won’t be playing after all.

The Thunder’s away record is not strong, and they have hit the Moneyline in just three of their last nine games. Overall, they have covered the Moneyline in nine of their last twenty games, which amounts to a 23.3% ROI. The Phoenix Suns, on the other hand, have been on fire at home, covering the Moneyline in eleven of their last twelve games, resulting in a 31.5% ROI. What does that all mean? Bet the Suns, son! However, it’s my responsibility to note that past performance doesn’t guarantee future results, so anything can happen in tonight’s matchup between these two teams. (But the Suns will probably win.)

Stay tuned for what promises to be an exciting game, and don’t forget to keep an eye on the Moneyline!

Outcome Odds

Spread: Suns -8

O/U: 225

Thunder ML: +275

Odds up to date as of Thursday evening from DraftKings Sportsbook