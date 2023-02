With the All-Star break behind them, the New York Knicks (33-27) begin the final leg of the season tonight in the nation’s capital against Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards (28-30).

Tip-off’s at 7:00 p.m. EST on MSG. This is your game thread. This is Bullets Forever. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Be kind to one another. Viva Knickerbockers!