 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Knicks 115, Wizards 109: Scenes from a Julius Randle masterclass

Julius Randle’s career night leads Knicks to comeback win over the Wizards in DC.

By Sean Saint Jacques
/ new
NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks came from behind to beat the Wizards in DC on Friday night, 115-109. They were down by 19 points in the second quarter and looked dead in the water. New York was sleepwalking out of the All-Star break until Julius Randle lost his mind at the end of the first half.

Play after play Randle dragged the Knicks back into it and everything changed in an instant. The momentum gained from the amazing stretch would continue throughout the second half with Randle leading the way.

Randle finished with 46 points which ties his career high. He played like an All-Star to lead the Knicks to the win.

Randle also made the game clinching pass to Mitchell Robinson for a bucket that helped to seal the win. An all-time great performance from the two-time All-Star.

This is was leaders do. This is what stars do. This is what Randle is capable of with this group around him. Very impressive win for New York.

The Pelicans are next at MSG tomorrow as we await a Randle encore at the Garden.

More From Posting and Toasting

Loading comments...